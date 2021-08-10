WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) opposes a $1 trillion, bipartisan U.S. Senate bill that passed on August 10 that sets aside $30 billion to repair bridges, build roads and increase broadband internet access in Texas.

“Too many Republicans just enabled Democrats’ efforts to claim bipartisanship, spend over a trillion dollars, and then ram through their $3.5 trillion liberal wish list of crushing taxes and radical spending,” said Cruz in a news release. “The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that passed today contained only about $100 billion for roads and bridges. As I’ve said before, if the Democrats wanted to pass a bill just to fix and expand our roads and bridges, they could have done it with near-unanimous support.

Calling it a “$3.5 trillion reckless tax and spending spree,” Senator John Cornyn joined Cruz in his opposition for The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

$3.5 trillion reckless tax and spending spree https://t.co/DQkpXl98BT — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 10, 2021

Cruz said the bill plunges the country further into debt.

“My colleagues have tried to claim this bill is paid for, but it’s not. Even if you count the gimmicks and fake offsets, this bill will increase the deficit by over a quarter of a trillion dollars. If, like me, you don’t trust the Washington Swamp’s funny math, we’re about to plunge ourselves even further into debt. America is already $28.6 trillion in debt, and it’s set to skyrocket even higher,” said Cruz.

He also said the bill would “devastate the cryptocurrency industry by imposing crushing regulations.”

“You can barely find five senators who understand anything about cryptocurrency, but apparently, that won’t stop us from regulating it to death and driving this promising industry overseas,” said Cruz.

Unlike Cruz, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, a Democrat supports the bill.