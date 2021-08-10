DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas health and county officials are holding a news conference to discuss the current coronavirus pandemic on August 10.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in North Texas. As of August 9, 2021 Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 796 additional positive cases in Dallas County, 718 confirmed cases and 78 probable cases. A total of 4,227 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

Meantime, the Dallas school district announced Monday that it’s temporarily requiring students and staff to wear face masks.

Governor Greg Abbott is taking action short of lifting his emergency order banning county and local government entities from requiring the wearing of masks and social distancing to lower the COVID-19 risk. The governor has also directed the Texas Department of State Health Services to use staffing agencies to find additional medical staff from beyond the state’s borders since the delta wave is overwhelming current staffing resources.

Abbott also sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association to request that hospitals postpone all elective medical procedures voluntarily. He has directed the state health department and the Texas Division of Emergency Management to open additional COVID-19 antibody infusion centers to treat patients not needing hospital care and expand COVID-19 vaccine availability to the state’s underserved communities.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is now providing some $267 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits through August as well.

Dallas County’s current COVID-19 risk level is in the red ‘High Risk Transmission‘ zone.