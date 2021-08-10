DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI arrested a Fort Worth man Tuesday, August 10 “for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.”

Thomas John Ballard, also known as Thomas Cliff Ballard, 35, is charged with federal crimes including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and civil disorder, among other charges.

Ballard made his initial court appearance in the Northern District of Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, Ballard was captured in publicly available video taken on the lower west terrace during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Throughout the video, Ballard can be seen at the front of the rioters confronting U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department officers who were defending the lower west terrace archway, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, DC said.

As depicted in public video and body-worn camera (BWC) footage, at approximately 4:47 p.m., Ballard threw a tabletop at the police officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

A few minutes later, he used a baton to assault officers, according to the news release.

In the seven months since Jan. 6, more than 570 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 170 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or click here.