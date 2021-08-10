NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police are investigating a triple murder.
Officers were called to the scene at the Orchard Hills Apartments in the 1300 block of West Kingsley Road — west of Garland Avenue and north of Interstate 635.
It was around 11:00 p.m. on August 9 when officers say they found three men dead from gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe the victims were targeted by at least two people. So far there has been no suspect description given and no arrests have been made.
Detectives are now looking for doorbell camera footage, or surveillance video, from the area that can help them identify the gunmen.