DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A District Court Judge in Dallas County issued a temporary restraining order late Tuesday night, August 10, on Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates by local governments and school districts.

There was a hearing Tuesday afternoon, and Judge Tonya Parker made her ruling Tuesday night.

Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted shortly after 9:00 p.m., “Moments ago, I received a copy of The Hon. Tonya Parker’s order enjoining @GovAbbott from stopping local mask requirements here. I’ll get feedback from health, education and business leaders tonight and in the morning with the anticipation of issuing an emergency order tomorrow.”

The temporary restraining order expires on August 24.

Earlier in the day, Ranae Eze, a spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott, released the following statement on the governor’s mask policy:

“We are all working to protect Texas children and those most vulnerable among us, but violating the Governor’s executive orders—and violating parental rights—is not the way to do it. Governor Abbott has been clear that the time for mask mandates is over; now is the time for personal responsibility. Parents and guardians have the right to decide whether their child will wear a mask or not, just as with any other decision in their child’s life. Governor Abbott has spent his entire time in office fighting for the rights and freedoms of all Texans, and our office continues working with the Office of the Attorney General to do just that. The best defense against this virus is the COVID vaccines, and we continue to strongly encourage all eligible Texans to get vaccinated.”