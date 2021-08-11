AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) — Three men won’t serve any additional jail time after reaching plea deals in an assault on Spencer Deehring and Tristan Perry, a gay couple who live in Austin.

Deehring and Perry were walking back to their truck after going out for a drink in January 2019 when Quinn O’Connor, Frank Macias and Kolby Monell attacked them. They were sentenced last week after reaching a plea deal on misdemeanor charges. Charges were dropped against the fourth man who was charged, Miguel Macias. Attorneys representing the men charged have said the case did not meet the threshold to be considered a hate crime.

“A man called us ‘faggots’ and then punched me in my face — breaking my nose, then when I fell to the ground they continued to kick me in the back of the head until I went unconscious. Spencer then jumped in to help and as a result they began assaulting him until he was too knocked unconscious,” Perry shared on his Facebook page.

Perry said he believes they were assaulted around Red River and 7th, but isn’t sure due to memory loss.

“I never thought this would happen to me, and it shouldn’t be happening to anyone in any community,” said Perry.

The 2019 attack inspired a rally at the Capitol and the creation of a citizens’ foot patrol.