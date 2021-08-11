ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested Andre McNair, 23, in connection to the case of missing 14-year-old, Caitlin Winchester, who was found safe in Arlington on August 11. He was apprehended in the 2000 block of Irongate Drive.
Winchester attends North Atlanta High School and was reported missing on August 5, the first day of school. She called her parents that day and told them she was taking the school bus home. The FBI joined the search and a $100,000 reward was offered for her safe return.
McNair was charged with harboring a runaway child. He’s currently being transferred from the city jail to the Tarrant County Jail.
