GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of a swimmer who was missing for two days was recovered from Joe Pool Lake Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
The Grand Prairie Fire Department said the body was recovered at around 2:30 p.m. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.
According to the department, crews responded to a rescue call at 7 p.m. on Monday near the south bridge involving two minors and two adults. Officials said the two minors and a woman were safely rescued, but the other adult was still missing.
Officials said the two minors were wearing life jackets, but the deceased victim was not.
“As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floating device while near the water,” the fire department said.