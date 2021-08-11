Menu
News Now: August 11, 2021
2 hours ago
State Fair Of Texas Announces 'Big Tex Choice Awards' Finalists
3 hours ago
'Crispy Crazy Corn' Makes Finals Of Big Tex Choice Awards
3 hours ago
Dallas Police Warning Drivers They Are Monitoring & Enforcing Laws In School Zones
Students have already returned to dozens of campuses across North Texas and Dallas police are reminding drivers that their Traffic Unit will be monitoring active school zones throughout the city.
3 Men Sentenced In Beating Of Gay Couple Spencer Deehring & Tristan Perry
Three men won’t serve any additional jail time after reaching plea deals in an assault on Spencer Deehring and Tristan Perry, a gay couple who live in Austin.
Latest Forecast
AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
5 hours ago
Weather Stories
Grab Your Shades & Sunscreen, North Texas Heat Advisory In Effect For The Next Few Days
While high temperatures this week are expected to be around average -- in the upper 90s -- humidity continues to creep up thanks to breezy south winds.
West Coast Wildfire 1,500 Miles Away Responsible For Smoky Haze In North Texas
The historic start to the West Coast fire season has produced weeks of smoke that has drifted over large parts of the United States.
Residents Battle Summer Heat As DFW Sees 100 Degrees Sunday
Sunday marked the first time this year that DFW hit 100 degrees, and the triple digit temperatures are going to stick around as we head into the work week.
Cowboys
'The Wait Is Over!': Cowboys 'Original #88' Drew Pearson Enters Hall Of Fame
"The wait is over!" Drew Pearson, Dallas Cowboys' "Original #88," made his excitement known as he entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame after waiting for over 30 years.
Rangers
Texas Rangers Snap 14-Game Road Skid With Win Over The Mariners
It's been a longtime coming but Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Yonny Hernandez each hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, and helped the Texas Rangers snap a 14-game road losing streak.
Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Management Head To Slovenia To See Luka Sign $207M Contract Extension
If they had a direct flight it still took more than 13 hours to get from DFW to Slovenia, but it's a trip Dallas Mavericks management happily made.
Stars
Former Dallas Star Stephen Johns Spotlighting Mental Health Following Retirement
The 29-year-old who recently announced his retirement from the NHL is rollerblading across the U.S. and making a movie about it to bring awareness to depression and anxiety.
Latest Videos
State Fair Of Texas Announces 'Big Tex Choice Awards' Finalists
3 hours ago
'Crispy Crazy Corn' Makes Finals Of Big Tex Choice Awards
3 hours ago
AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
5 hours ago
'We Have Flight Attendants Sleeping In Airports': American Airlines Crews Say Company Fails To Book Hotels
Unions for flight attendants and pilots filed grievances this week with American, charging that the company is violating its contracts and putting employees in danger.
Find Out About The Feedings & Tours At SEA LIFE Grapevine
By
CBSDFW.com Staff
August 11, 2021 at 8:02 am
CBSDFW.com
Staff
The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who along with our many CBS 11 reporters, bring you content on CBSDFW.com.
More from
CBSDFW.com Staff