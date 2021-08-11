NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After weeks of guest hosts taking the podium where Alex Trebek held the reigns for decades, Sony Pictures Television has formally announced who will take over Jeopardy!

The executive producer of the show, Mike Richards, and actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik have been named as the new hosts.

Richards will kick off Season 38 as the full-time host of Jeopardy!’s long-running daily syndicated program. Bialik joins as the host of Jeopardy!’s primetime and spinoff series, including the upcoming all-new Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Richards will continue to serve as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

Ken Jennings, the highest-earning American game show contestant of all time, will return as a consulting producer for the show.

“We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek,” said Ravi Ahuja, with Sony Pictures.

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude,” said Richards. “Alex believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show. I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity and kindness up close and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love.”

Jeopardy! National College Championship is an all-new tournament. The competition will feature 15 colleges from across the country going head-to-head for two weeks of intense competition.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family,” Bialik said. “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!”

Jeopardy! will begin production on Season 38 in mid-August, with new episodes launching on September 13.

Jeopardy! airs weekdays at 6:00 p.m. on TXA 21.