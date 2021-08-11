GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers helped a man with a self-inflicted wound who was suffering from a mental health crisis in the parking lot of Grapevine Mills Mall on August 11.
They assured the public that despite the large police presence, there wasn’t a security threat. Officers also encouraged anyone who is in crisis to seek help. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation. Meantime, a portion of Circle East by Burlington was closed off. You can call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800.273.8255 (800.273.TALK). That same hotline can be reached for people who are deaf and hard of hearing at: 800.799.4889.