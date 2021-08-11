FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar crews are concerned about a dramatic spike in calls related in COVID-19.

The agency says, since June, paramedics have seen a 104% increase in patients who are potentially ill from the virus.

“It is somewhat taxing,” said Roland Hernandez, a MedStar operations supervisor. “Crew member do feel the effects of getting busy. They do feel the effects of the call volume, having to answer calls back-to-back. At some point in time, fatigue sets in.”

Roland says crews are picking up extra shifts and working longer hours to keep up with increased demand, and it’s definitely taking a toll.

“Quite an impact on our crew members, having to do round two as you may say,” Hernandez said.

According to MedStar, crews were screening on average 49 patients a day for COVID-19 back in June. Now that number is up to 100 a day.

Paramedics wear gowns, masks and gloves when treating patients and thoroughly sanitize their ambulances after every call. MedStar asks the community to continue to take precautions as well to protect themselves and others.

They agency also encourages those who haven’t yet gotten the COVID vaccine to do so.

“It helps the health community,” Hernandez said. “From your first responders to your healthcare workers, everyone who’s having to deal with this pandemic.”