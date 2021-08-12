SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after L.T. Thornton, Jr., 69, was found lying on a couch in the living room of his apartment with multiple gunshot wounds on August 11.
Officers found him at 10 p.m. at the Hampton Terrace Apartments located at 5018 South Hampton Road. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced Thornton Jr. deceased at the scene. Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the killing are under investigation. There are currently no suspects in custody.
The Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603 or patty.belew@dallascityhall.com.