CORINTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Amanda Clairmont, 21, was shot to death four years ago in a vacant parking lot alongside Interstate 35E in Denton County. Now the Corinth Police Department has released new photographic and video evidence linked to her homicide on November 19, 2017.

A photograph investigators said is tied to the case was enhanced, along with surveillance video from their original versions. They have narrowed down the made and model to either a 1999-2002 Red/Maroon Chevrolet Silverado Extended Cab or a 1999-2006 Red/Maroon GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup truck.

Investigators obtained the photograph and video from a local business located in Corinth. But due to the distance the cameras are located from the service road, were too blurry to provide any use for identification of the suspect vehicle. The video evidence was repeatedly sent off to numerous partnering agencies for review and possible enhancement as technology advances.

Investigators said after leaving Denton and up until the time Clairmont pulled into the vacant parking where she was killed, she did not make or receive any calls, texts or use any social media apps on her cell phone. Clairmont was in the Fry Street bar area in Denton shortly before her homicide. The investigation has determined that she pulled into the parking lot to speak to one or more people in the red truck. Her car was dark in color. Clairmont was a student majoring in Business at the University of North Texas. She was working as a makeup artist at Nordstrom in Frisco at the time of her death.

Denton County Crime Stoppers is offering an increased reward of $20,000 for information leading to the arrest/conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the homicide of Amanda Clairmont. Persons with information are asked to contact Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS(8477) or at dentoncountycrimestoppers.com. Callers can remain anonymous.