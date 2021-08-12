NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — The U.S. Census Bureau is planning to release detailed population data used to draw congressional and state legislative district lines on August 12. The move comes more than four months later than usual.
Some states are already past their deadlines to draw new maps.
That means many will have to hold special sessions in the fall focused on redistricting instead of handling it in the spring as usual.
Census officials blame the COVID pandemic for delaying the release of neighborhood-level data.
The report, that breaks down which US neighborhoods, cities and counties gained or loss the most people, is expected to show that over the last decade population growth in the country has been driven entirely by minorities.
The Census Bureau already released data in April showing which states will gain and lose congressional seats.
Texas is set to gain two house seats — mostly because of fast growth in Dallas, Harris County and Austin. Republicans hold 23 of the 36 U.S. House seats in the state.
Seven states will lose a seat.
