MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Renaissance Festival is now requiring all of its workers and vendors to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to participate in the event.

In a message posted to the festival’s website, Founder and President George Coulam said without the proof, vendors won’t receive their participant pass. “Getting vaccinated now will help protect you, the people you care for and those at risk of severe illness and complications from COVID-19. This is also an opportunity for you to serve as a role model in our community. By getting vaccinated, you can positively influence vaccination decisions of coworkers, residents, friends, and family,” said Coulam in the statement.

He added that the fair has partnered with Walgreens to provide on-site COVID-19 vaccination for participants free of charge. Paid and unpaid staff, contractual staff, and temporary workers are eligible. Those who aren’t able to visit the fair’s on-site vaccination clinics (behind the Dragonslayer), may receive their shot by another provider.

“We strongly believe that this is the best path forward as a company, prioritizing the safety of all employees and their families,” the statement concludes.

The festival, which launched in 1974, hosts more than half a million guests each year, according to its website. Attendees are not required to show proof of vaccination to enjoy the fair.

It runs Oct. 9-Nov. 28.