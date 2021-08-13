COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Everyone is invited to join the City of Coppell and Coppell High School in celebrating Gold Medal Olympian, Chiaka Ogbogu, on Saturday, August 14 at 9 a.m.

Ogbogu, a 6 foot 2 middle blocker, was raised in Coppell after moving from New York. Her parents, Henry and Victoria moved to the United States from Nigeria. Ogbogu attended Coppell High School, where she helped lead the Coppell Cowgirls volleyball team to state titles in 2011 and 2012. She was named the Gatorade Texas Volleyball Player of the Year in 2012 and has played professionally in Italy, Poland and Turkey. With her 10-foot, 5-inch spike touch, Ogbogu joined the U.S. national team in 2018. She competed in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, where she helped the team win gold.

Bring signs, banners and flags to show support and cheer on Ogbogu as she brings home the gold! The parade will take place in the eastbound lanes of Parkway Blvd. from Buttonwood Ct. to Cowboy Dr. in Coppell. After the parade passes, attendees are encouraged to walk to the Coppell High School Arena for a presentation by the Coppell City Council, naming Saturday, August 14, 2021, as “Chiaka Ogbogu Day” Coppell ISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Hunt and CHS Principal Laura Springer will also recognize Ogbogu as a Coppell Cowgirl Gold Medalist during the presentation in the CHS Arena.

Intersections along the route will close temporarily beginning at 8:50 a.m. and will remain closed until the parade has passed. Westbound Parkway traffic will remain open. Intersections along westbound Parkway Blvd. will be open for right turn only during the parade.