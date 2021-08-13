SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman was found shot dead in the front yard of a North Texas home, now officials are asking for help locating the 73-year-old suspect they believe is responsible for the crime.

It was on August 7 when Parker County Sheriff’s were called to the 6000 block of Midway Road in Springtown, after getting calls concerned about a family member. When deputies arrived they found the woman in the yard.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the victim’s cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim’s name will be released after a positive identification is made.

The man suspected of shooting the woman is Clayton Ray Strong, of Parker County. Deputies say they have responded to previous domestic calls at the home involving Strong.

As they began their search for the suspect sheriff’s investigators were lead to south Texas, where they obtained video footage of Strong disposing of a weapon in a department store parking lot on the same day the victim was found dead. Sheriff’s say in addition to the firearm and ammunition, there was other evidence abandoned at the store.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said Strong, “…has ties to other states and may have fled Texas. He is also believed to be driving a primer gray extended cab 1996 Chevrolet pickup with a paper Texas buyer’s tag.”

An murder arrest warrant has been issued for Strong. He is described as a white male, standing roughly 6’0″ tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has silver/white hair, a mustache and is known to wear glasses.

Anyone who knows the location of Strong is asked to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-8845, or contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555, or by leaving information online at tip411. Individuals can remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers or online.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to a $1,000 for information leading to Strong’s location and arrest.