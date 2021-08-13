FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – State District Judge John Chupp has approved a restraining order against Fort Worth ISD by a group of parents, saying it lacks the authority to require face masks.
The legal petition would prevent enforcement of a mask mandate when school starts next week.
“Dallas County does not have jurisdiction over Fort Worth ISD,” said Judge Chupp during a zoom meeting with attorney Warren Norred. “”If masks work, and you’re wearing a mask, why should I have to wear a mask?”
Norred is representing Jennifer Treger, Todd Daniel, Kerri Rehmeyer, and an anonymous mom who filed suit against the district and its Superintendent Dr. Kent Paredes Scribner.
In a statement, Norred said, Scribner “appears to believe that he can make rules without bothering with following the Texas Open Meetings Act or actually following the science.”
Click here to read the petition.