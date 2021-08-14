GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were killed in a head-on crash early Saturday after one of them was driving the wrong way on a TEXpress lane on I-30 in Grand Prairie, police said.
Police said the crash happened in the 4400 block of the highway at around 3:15 a.m.
According to police, a 35-year-old man was driving eastbound on a TEXpress lane when he crashed into a pickup truck that was going westbound in the wrong direction.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released. There were no other occupants in the vehicles.
Police said the pickup truck going the wrong way was driven by a 25-year-old man from Oklahoma.
The crash remains under investigation.