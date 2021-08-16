MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Mesquite announced five finalists for police chief on Monday, August 16.
The finalists will participate in panel interviews in Mesquite on August 25 and 26, and the city plans to select one of the finalists as its new police chief by the end of September.
Arlington Police Deputy Chief James Lowery, Jr is the only finalist from Texas.
Two of the finalists are current police chiefs in New Mexico and California.
The finalists are:
James Lowery, Jr. – Deputy Chief, City of Arlington, Texas
Stewart Steele – Police Chief, City of Rio Rancho, New Mexico
Daniel Steidle – Police Chief, City of Pacifica, California
Elvia Williams – Former Police Chief, Village of Richton Park, Illinois
Eric Winstrom – Police Commander, City of Chicago, Illinois
“We conducted a national search with the assistance of a professional search firm,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley. “These five candidates met our community’s high standards and the expectations I have for the role of our next Police Chief. We are excited for them to meet our City Council and to continue their participation in the interview process.”
Assistant Police Chief David Faaborg has been serving Interim Police Chief since Charles Cato announced his departure on March 26.