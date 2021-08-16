BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Almost one week after Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD welcomed students back to the classroom with no virtual options available, the school board is now considering them.

At the school board meeting Monday night, August 16, more than a dozen teachers and parents spoke during the open forum.

Some were in favor of a temporary virtual classroom option, some against.

“We know virtual may not be the best option for everybody, but at least for those who might be able to take advantage of this we can reduce the classroom sizes,” one parent said.

“Virtual learning was ineffective, so a compromise would be a mask mandate,” another parent said. “I don’t agree with it, but it’s a compromise.”

Given the spread of the delta variant and the COVID-19 vaccine not yet being available for children under 12, the HEB ISD school board is now considering a temporary virtual classroom option for kindergarten – 6th grade students.

They will vote on it next Monday, August 23.

The proposed option would give parents a one time opportunity to enroll for virtual classes that would begin Tuesday, August 17.

Classes would run from September 7 to October 29.

School district officials said since the state legislature has not authorized funding for virtual learning, the anticipated cost for the district would be $49 per student per day.

They’re looking into funding options.

School board members let everyone know masks will continue to be optional.

Several parents are requesting consideration for a mask mandate be put on the next agenda.