DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Maroon 5 has joined the growing list of bands now requiring full proof of either COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result to attend upcoming gigs, including tonight’s show at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.

Even children under the age of 12, who are unvaccinated, are required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the show and provide proof of a negative result to security prior to entering the venue.

The band initially rescheduled their Dallas show from June 2020 to August 16, 2021.

The band sent an email to ticket holders with information on ticket reimbursement, according to a post on the group’s social media channels: “We want you to know that our top priority is the safety and well being of our fans as well as that of the hard working men and women who make these events possible,” the group tweeted. “To that end we want to convey our support of recent news around shows starting to require additional protocols for entry, therefore starting on August 16th and in the following markets, proof of a negative test result within 48 hours of your show OR full vaccination will be required to attend. Thank you all for understanding this precaution. We want our fans to stay safe and healthy and we really want to bring the show to all cities as planned!”

The world-wide entertainment company promoting and ticketing the band’s show, Live Nation, previously announced plans this summer to implement similar safety protocols for fans, workers and artists beginning Oct. 4.

AEG Presents, the world’s second-largest live music company, also announced on August 12 that proof of vaccination is required for any entry into U.S. shows and venues as of October.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents in a statement. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”