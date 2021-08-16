DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This morning parents at Prestonwood Montessori in North Dallas dropped their kids off for their first day of school.
Dallas ISD superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa is making all students, faculty and staff mask up — in spite of Governor Greg Abbott's order prohibiting such a mandate. Hinojosa said his decision getting push back.
“I did get a threatening email from a parent saying they were going to sue me today… ”
On August 15, the Texas Supreme Court sided with Gov. Abbott in his legal fight with Dallas county Judge Clay Jenkins over a mask mandate.
Hinojosa said the Dallas ISD mandate will remain in place for the safety of teachers and students, until a court specifically orders the district to stop. His decision is getting the recognition of President Joe Biden as well.
“[Biden] thanked me for having the courage for our students and the community,” Hinojosa said.
Hinojosa said the Dallas ISD mandate will remain in place for the safety of teachers and students, until a court specifically orders the district to stop. His decision is getting the recognition of President Joe Biden as well.

He said if he loses his legal battle, then the district he will offer virtual school. That could cost the district $100 million out of its own pocket, but he said he's ready for a fight.
“This has become a political football and unfortunately our families are in the middle of it and we’ll just keep working our way through it.”