ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The University of Texas at Arlington announced Monday, August 16, it will limit the number of students allowed in classrooms when the fall semester begins, due to the COVID-19 surge in North Texas.
UTA’s Office of the Provost said in a letter to students, classes can have no more than 50% of normal capacity for the first two weeks.READ MORE: 1 Killed In Crash Involving Big Rig And 12 Other Vehicles On I-30 In Rowlett
The first day of class is Wednesday, August 25.
The plan is for students to attend class remotely some days and in person other days, to keep classroom capacity at 50% of below.READ MORE: 'Our Hearts Are Heavy': Former President George W. Bush Reacts To 'Tragic Events' In Afghanistan
“While you ready yourself for a successful semester, we ask that you continue to uphold the best practices for maintaining the health and safety of your fellow Mavericks,” the letter stated. “This includes wearing a mask when indoors, performing a daily health screening and getting vaccinated. If you haven’t received the COVID‑19 vaccine yet, we hope you will consider doing so. We’ve established on-campus vaccination clinics to provide you convenient access to the best defense against the COVID-19 virus.”
UTA said it plans to re-evaluate its classroom plan and announce any updates at a later date.MORE NEWS: Dozens Of Texas School Districts Hammered By Cyberattacks, I-Team Finds