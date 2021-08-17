FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two days into the start of the school year the Fort Worth ISD school board once again met to discuss if it can legally require students and teachers to wear masks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The board called a special meeting on Tuesday, August 17, to address last week’s legal action that reversed the district’s mask mandate.

Board members met with attorneys in an executive session and returned to discuss matters.

Then around 10:15 p.m. voted to join the lawsuit against Gov. Abbott on the mask mandate ban.

The vote was 5-2 with one member abstaining.

#Breaking — In a 5-2 vote the Fort Worth ISD school board has voted to join La Joya ISD, et al. and Shanetra Miles-Fowler, et al. v. Abbott pic.twitter.com/51tnib0VbR — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) August 18, 2021

Before the vote, dozens of parents showed with signs and plenty to say.

More than 60 were ready to share their thoughts on mandatory mask wearing in schools.

“Every day I go to the hospital, the ER is filled with patients and we’re making room adjusting, but resources in the hospital are like a balloon and that balloon is about to burst,” said Dr. Fred Bierbaum.

“People who choose not to wear a mask should not be forced to do something that we don’t believe in,” said Carol Gweneri.

“It comes down to respecting that right like you planned to before the superintendent took matters into his own hands once again,” said Suzanne Asfar

At last week’s school board meeting, Superintendent Kent Scribner announced a district-wide mask mandate for the start of this school year, going against Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order forbidding this.

Then four parents filed a lawsuit, inning a temporary restraining order last Friday, August 13, that is now in effect until at least August 26 when the next hearing will take place.