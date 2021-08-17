FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the City of Fort Worth say they want to make sure residents have access to COVID-19 testing, as cases tied to the Delta variant continue to spike.
To do that, the city is opening new COVID testing sites at eight locations.READ MORE: Homicide Detectives Searching For Silver Sedan In Slaying Of Transgender Victim 'CoCo'
The testing sites, a partnership with Fort Worth and Vault Health, are open to everyone. Saliva tests will be administered at no cost, with or without insurance, and appointments are not needed. Anyone going for testing should stay in their vehicle and call or text a number that will be provided when they arrive. Test results will be available typically within one day.
Location days and times:
· Tuesdays
- FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11 a.m.
- Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 2-5 p.m.
· Wednesdays

- City of Fort Worth Northside Service Center, 309 Hillshire Drive, 8-11 a.m.
- City of Fort Worth Northside Service Center, 309 Hillshire Drive, 8-11 a.m.
- TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave., 2-5 p.m.
· Thursdays
- La Gran Plaza, 4200 South Freeway, 8-11 a.m.
- Beth Eden Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger St., 2-5 p.m.
· Fridays
- Christ Church Assembly of God, 5301 Altamesa Blvd., 8-11 a.m.
- Heritage Church of Christ, 4201 Heritage Trace Parkway 2-5 p.m.
The city is also reminding residents that COVID-19 testing is readily available at many pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices and private contractor sites; the locations may request health insurance.
As it stands, the city anticipates maintaining the mobile testing team for the next few weeks.

Anyone needing assistance accessing a free COVID-19 test can contact the COVID-19 hotline or call 817-392-8478.
Anyone needing assistance accessing a free COVID-19 test can contact the COVID-19 hotline or call 817-392-8478.