AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Richardson resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Diamond White 7s.
The ticket was bought at Bains Brothers Petroleum, located at 591 W. Campbell Road, in Richardson. The claimant elected
to remain anonymous.
This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Diamond White 7s offers more than $129.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.25, including break-even prizes.