NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The search is on for a man who shot a Texas sheriff’s deputy.
It was around 7:30 p.m. on August 16 when the shooting happened at a truck stop in Jolly — a town just outside of Wichita Falls.READ MORE: U.S. To Recommend COVID Vaccine Boosters After 8 Months
According to officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, a Cadillac with stolen plates had been pulled over, but when the deputy approached the car he was shot.
The bullet hit the deputies bulletproof vest and he was able to return fire. It’s unknown whether the suspect was hit. CBS 11 News sources say the deputy is expected to be okay.READ MORE: Murder Suspect Jonathan Pitts Released From Dallas Jail After Computer Data Loss In City
During a press conference Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde had a message for the shooter. “To the guy who did this today, you didn’t get my guy. You shot him in the vest, you didn’t get him. But we are going to get you.”
The injured deputy didn’t get a very good look at the shooter, but described him as a slim-built white male in his 20s.
Officers are looking for the 4-door white Cadillac, that has a shot out back glass and bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle. The car has Texas plates FXJ-1334.MORE NEWS: 1 Killed In Crash Involving Big Rig And 12 Other Vehicles On I-30 In Rowlett
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 award for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tips can be called in to 940-322-9888.