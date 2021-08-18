ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say carjacked a woman at gunpoint.
Police said the man approached the victim at around 6:20 a.m. on August 16 as she was getting into her car to go to work. He pointed a gun at her and demanded her keys and phone. She complied. He then drove off in her car. Later that morning, the victim’s car was captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Duncanville. This suspect was seen getting out of the car, police said.
Law enforcement later recovered the victim’s car.
If you think you recognize him or have any additional information about this incident, please call Det. Constantino at (817) 459-5729. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477 (TIPS).