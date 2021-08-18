DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On August 17 Dallas police received a call about a shooting in the 9000 block of Vantage Point Drive — near the LBJ Freeway and Greenville Avenue.
When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as Daylan Burns, shot multiple times inside his vehicle. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the 22-year-old dead at the scene.
Investigators say they haven't determined the exact motive or circumstances surrounding the murder.
The DPD Homicide Unit is now asking for assistance from public. Anyone who has information about the shooting or who knows the identity of the shooter is asked to contact Detective Antonio Machorro at 214-918-9096 or send an email to antonio.machorro@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.