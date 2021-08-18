ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The defending Class 4A State Champion Argyle Eagles have their sights set on another state title.
Head coach Todd Rodgers has built a dynasty in Argyle, and ever since the Eagles hit the practice field for the first time on August 2, he’s made sure his team is ready to keep the dynasty alive.
“When we started (on August 2) that’s what we were shooting for is a State Championship.” Rodgers told CBS 11 Sports. “We will probably feel disappointed if we don’t get it.”
The message has been received – loud and clear – by his players.
The Eagles average margin of victory last season was over 32 points per game, and they know teams will be gunning for them this year.
“We have to stay humble and keep our heads down, take care of business like always.” is how Argyle wide receiver Riley Page is approaching practices.
Linebacker Grand Mirabel agrees.
“We know everyone wants to take us down, for sure. It gives us a big drive to work even harder than last year. We know everyone is going to come at us ten times harder, so we have to go ten times harder than last year,” Mirabel said.
Argyle opens their season on Saturday, August 28 against Fort Worth Nolan.
The game is being played at Allen Eagles Stadium.