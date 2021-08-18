DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Prestonwood Montessori STEM and Teach For America teacher Sarah Kate Littlefield was excited to welcome her students in person on their first day of school.

“We are always facing uncertainty given these times, I was grateful to have a leader in Dallas ISD who could make a decision and make it for all of our students to keep them safe in order to allow everyone to come in,” she said.

All of her Pre-K through 2nd graders arrived on their first day wearing masks to protect against COVID-19.

“I teach students who are ineligible to get vaccinated, so to enforce and have a safety parameter I think is what creates the environment that we’re able to have in our schools where we can have classrooms of kids who are safe, but also learning together and developing social skills,” she said.

While Dallas ISD is choosing to defy Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, other districts are working to make their own decisions.

On Wednesday, August 18, President Joe Biden addressing what’s currently happening in Texas schools.

“I’ve said before, this isn’t about politics, it’s about keeping our children safe,” Biden said. “It’s about taking on the virus together, uniting. It may be clear, but i’ll stand with those trying to do the right thing.”

“Having clear guidelines from the district just gives us an easy resource to have,” Littlefield said.

As a Teach for America teacher, she’s also receiving guidance from TFA on how to handle the inevitable changes ahead.

“I think one of the big pieces that I am working on with my teachers on is figuring out ways when we have a change in landscape how can we ensure learning is going on,” Teach for America Manager of Teacher Leadership Development Sabrina Matthews said.

During this time — TFA’s recommendations include:

*Following school’s policies and requirements

*Prioritizing wellness

*Talking to students about how their feeling and if they certain adjustments are needed

*And opening lines of communication with parents to keep them informed and able to discuss, ask questions

“So when things change, the ball doesn’t drop, students can still learn,” Matthews said.