NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — According to AAA Texas, the current statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.84. That price is one cent less than from this day last week and 97-cents more per gallon than on this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.07 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.71 per gallon.

Folks pulling up to the pump in Dallas are paying an average $2.87 per gallon. Drivers in Arlington and Fort Worth are saving a little less, paring $2.86 on average for a gallon of gas.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.18, which is one cent less when compared to this day last week and $1.00 more than the price last year.

Market crude oil prices have been falling in recent days; however, drivers are unlikely to see much of a savings in the immediate, but could see relief this fall with the switchover to winter blend fuel.

“Demand for retail gasoline remains strong and much higher than last year, which is why pump prices are elevated from 2020,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Industry analysts will be watching to see if decreasing demand numbers and less expensive crude oil will contribute to gas prices dropping by early next month.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the 3rd lowest gas price average in the country, according to AAA.