CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Handgun, Mesquite Police, thief, Town East Mall

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspected thief reportedly fired a shot inside Town East Mall shortly before 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19.

Mesquite Police said a suspect stole some merchandise from a store and took off.

A store employee went after the suspect through the mall’s lower level.

That’s when the suspect pulled out a handgun and reportedly fired one shot at the employee, police said.

No one was hurt and there was no damage.

The suspect took off in a waiting vehicle.

No description or images have been released as of yet.

 

CBSDFW.com Staff