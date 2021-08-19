MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspected thief reportedly fired a shot inside Town East Mall shortly before 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19.
Mesquite Police said a suspect stole some merchandise from a store and took off.
A store employee went after the suspect through the mall’s lower level.
That’s when the suspect pulled out a handgun and reportedly fired one shot at the employee, police said.
No one was hurt and there was no damage.
The suspect took off in a waiting vehicle.
No description or images have been released as of yet.