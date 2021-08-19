AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott released a 36-second video from the porch of the Governor’s Mansion Thursday, August 19, regarding his status, two days after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19.

He thanked Texans for their well wishes and prayers since his diagnosis.

“As I remain in quarantine, I also remain focused on doing the business for the state of Texas,” Gov. Abbott said with a shot of the State Capitol over his left shoulder. “I remain in contact with leaders in the Capitol as well as heads of agencies across the state, addressing the issues that are most important in the state.”

Gov. Abbott said his wife, Cecilia continues to test negative for COVID-19.

Thanks to everyone around the state for your well wishes and prayers. While quarantined, I continue to work with legislative leaders & agency heads on issues that are important to Texas. Cecilia continues to test negative. We send our gratitude to all of you. God Bless Texas! pic.twitter.com/KTWn3Q2qru — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 20, 2021

Gov. Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and said Tuesday he had not experienced any symptoms.

He did not address the topic in his Thursday evening video.

The Governor’s Office released the following statement on Thursday: