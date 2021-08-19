DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The victims of a double murder in Dallas last weekend have been identified after the suspect surrendered to officers, police said.
Police said they responded to the 12000 block of Noel Road at around 2:40 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller stated he killed two people.
The suspect, 21-year-old Collie Orrett Ridguard, was arrested at the scene. The two shooting victims were pronounced dead inside the residence.
The victims were identified as 42-year-old Collie Orrett Ridguard, Sr., and 25-year-old Dionna Ariel Berry.
The 21-year-old suspect was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a capital murder charge.