DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has reported the seventh human case of West Nile Virus infection just as spraying has been ordered in three areas of the city after a mosquito sample tested positive for the virus.
The patient is a resident of the 75204 zip code in Dallas and was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease.
DCHHS has reported one West Nile Virus related death for 2021 compared to six WNV related deaths for 2020. Two of the seven human cases of WNV reported in 2021 are in females and five are in males.
Weather permitting, the areas below are scheduled for mosquito control spraying on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. each night.
- The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 2600 block of Cypress Avenue 75227: Scyene Road on the north, Mckim Drive on the west, Paseo Paraiso Drive on the east, and Bruton Road on the south.
- The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 5100 block of Miller Avenue 75206: Merrimac Avenue on the north, North Central Expressway on the west, Mcmillan Avenue on the east, and Bennett Avenue on the south.
- The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 5700 block of Meletio Lane 75230: Harvest Hill Road on the north, Dallas North Tollway on the west, Preston Road on the east, and Forest Lane on the south.
County health officials are again reminding residents to follow the 4 D’s to do everything to avoid mosquito bites.
The Four D’s are:
- DEET — All Day, Every Day: When outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA approved repellents
- DRAIN — Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs
- DRESS — Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside
- All Day Long — Day, Dusk and Dawn – Limit your time outdoors mosquitos are active anytime day or night
WNV is a disease that is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes can become infected when they feed on the blood from infected birds. The infected mosquitoes can then transmit WNV to humans and animals.
More information about the DCHHS fight against West Nile can be fund on their website.