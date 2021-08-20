DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Supreme Court sided with Texas school districts pushing for mandatory mask wearing, denying Governor Abbott’s request to block temporary restraining orders on his ban on mask mandates.

For weeks, Governor Greg Abbott has stood by his executive order banning mask mandates and Attorney General Ken Paxton has been keeping a running list of school districts who are not complying, some of which are in North Texas.

Both Fort Worth ISD and Crowley ISD have joined the La Joya ISD lawsuit out of Travis County, which challenges the Governor’s ban.

At this week’s school board meeting, Fort Worth school board members gave their reasoning why.

“Why would our elected officials ignore the pleas of our medical community?” Annie Darr said. “I don’t know. I can’t answer that question but I choose to listen to the medical community.”

“I am currently appalled that the laws are not protecting our children and are preventing from protecting our children, but this is not over,” Roxanne Martinez said.

Currently, a temporary restraining order which prevents Governor Abbott from enforcing his mask mandate ban in Texas schools is in place.

“As the name implies, it’s temporary,” attorney Kevin O’Hanlon, representing Fort Worth and Crowley ISD, said. “It only last for 14 days until the longer her hearing can be held.”

An injunction hearing is set for next Monday, August 23 at 9:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Texas Supreme Court has denied Paxton’s request to block three temporary restraining orders, including the one granted in the La Joya ISD lawsuit.

The justices are now sending Paxton’s appeal down to the 3rd Texas Court of Appeals for a hearing.

As all of this unfolds, the Texas Education Agency has announced the governor’s ban will not be enforced during ongoing legal battles.

Further guidance will come once they’re resolved.

While it’s unclear how many North Texas school district plan to react, as of Friday, August 20, Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie and Frisco ISD said they have no plans at this time to require masks.

In a tweet on Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says he’s spoken with school superintendents about all of the latest developments and expects mask requirements in Dallas County public schools when classes resume on Monday.