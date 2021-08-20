MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mesquite Police Department has released images of a suspect and getaway car in the August 19 shooting at Town East Mall.
The vehicle appears to be a silver 2005-2010 Kia Rio with a spoiler on the back and was possibly displaying temporary tags during the time of the offense.
Mesquite Police said a suspect stole some merchandise from a store and took off. A store employee went after the suspect through the mall's lower level. That's when the suspect pulled out a handgun and reportedly fired one shot at the employee, police said. No one was hurt and there was no damage
If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477); the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator J. Rosas at 972-216-6305.