DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A lot of hard work goes into making the State Fair of Texas come to life.
Some 7,000 employees share a variety of tasks including — setting up tents, gates, plumbing and of course electrical needs for the rides. On top of that, there are tons of vendors.
Jack Pyland owns Jack’s French Frys. He has been servicing the state fair of Texas for more than 70 years. He says he’s been working around the clock to make sure things go off without a hitch.
"I've been here since august 1st," Pyland said. "I physically have not left the fairgrounds except for an hour at a time to go somewhere because it's just you have to stay out here, make decisions get things put up."
Senior Vice President of Operations Rusty Fitzgerald says after a year break due to the pandemic, he expects this year will be extra special.
“The excitement level is just over the top, out the roof,” Fitzgerald said. “Everybody is just ready to have a fair and bring a lot of people out here and have a lot of fun.”
They've already run into a few challenges and are working through pandemic related shortages for things like balloons and lumber.
Despite the additional work, Fitzgerald says no matter what issue they may come across the fair is expected to run in its entirety.