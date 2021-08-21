PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — SeMarion Humphrey went through the unimaginable last school year as the brave middle school student that came forward after his classmates bullied him.

The tipping point came from an incident at a sleepover where Humphrey claims he was the target of physical and mental abuse.

On Saturday, he’s got even with his bullies in a positive way. He created a nonprofit called SeMarion’s voice, turning what happened to him into a platform that gives other victims of bullying the courage to come forward.

“I’m not glad about the situation, but I’m glad what we did with it,” Humphrey said. “We turned it into the best possible situation that I can ever think about.”

Summer Smith, Humphrey’s mom, signed him up for therapy to help him work through his trauma, but says nothing beats the support her family has received from the community.

“People were sending emails, calling, [sending] Facebook messages,” Smith said. “People [were] giving him the strength to keep on going, that was a huge part of his healing.”

To show their appreciation, they hosted a back to school event in Plano with games, food and free school supplies.

Humphrey says anyone who is getting bullied should report what happened to them to an adult, and hopes one day bullying will finally end.

“They don’t have to be scared to talk to somebody, especially not somebody that they trust,” he said.