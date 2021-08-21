DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A U.S. Army Interpreter, his wife and their five children are working to escape the Taliban in Afghanistan, and could arrive in Dallas as early as Aug. 23.
Before their anticipated arrival, the community has scheduled a donation drop-off drive to prepare a three-bedroom apartment provided to them by Catholic Charities Dallas.
The donation drive will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at 3220 North Fitzhugh Ave. In Dallas.
Officials said everything from lightbulbs and soap to towels and bedding are needed and will be delivered Monday.
