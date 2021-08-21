Flash Flood Watch Across DFW Metroplex Until 10PM WednesdayMany areas across the Metroplex have logged two to three inches of rain.

Gardening 101: A Look At The Texas Tree Foundation's 'Cool Schools/Community Parks Program'Teaching our youth about stewardship of the outdoors is an integral part of any young person’s education.

Grab Your Shades & Sunscreen, North Texas Heat Advisory In Effect For The Next Few DaysWhile high temperatures this week are expected to be around average -- in the upper 90s -- humidity continues to creep up thanks to breezy south winds.