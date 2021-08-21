AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott reported Saturday that he is now testing negative for COVID-19.
The announcement comes 4 days after the governor's first positive result.
I am now testing negative for Covid.
I am told that my infection was brief & mild because of the vaccination I received.
I will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors.
I will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors.
And, I will keep working on issues affecting Texas.
God bless you all.
And God bless Texas. pic.twitter.com/VOqpUCONKS
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 21, 2021
Gov. Abbott joined the ranks of governors receiving the COVID-19 vaccine back on Dec. 22, 2020, in hopes of assuring the public that the inoculations are safe.
The 63-year-old stated he was told his infection was “brief and mild because of the vaccination” he received.