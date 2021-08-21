LATEST NEWSLatest News From CBSDFW.COM Here
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Covid-19, Gov. Abbott, governor, Health

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott reported Saturday that he is now testing negative for COVID-19.

The announcement comes 4 days after the governor’s first positive result.

Gov. Abbott joined the ranks of governors receiving the COVID-19 vaccine back on Dec. 22, 2020, in hopes of assuring the public that the inoculations are safe.

The 63-year-old stated he was told his infection was “brief and mild because of the vaccination” he received.

