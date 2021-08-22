CBSDFW.COM – Tropical Storm Henri came onshore in Rhode Island mid-day Sunday.

The storm had weakened earlier from a Category One Hurricane as it closed in on the shoreline. The storm was moving over much colder water in its final approach, which weakened the storm quickly.

By this evening, the storm had been downgraded to a Tropical Depression with 35mph winds. The strongest reported winds were located at the eyewall, but high winds were the story this morning over a large area of New England.

The heavy rain is still going on. Interesting to note is that the heavy rain was on the west side of the circulation as the rain bands interacted with the land. New York City was particularly hit hard. The heavy rain started there Saturday. At this time, the heavy rain is still going on.

The storm continues to lose its forward momentum as it moves over New England. It is expected to stall briefly over western Massachusetts before turning out to sea over Maine late Monday.

As much as 10-12 inches of rain is possible over northern New Jersey into southern New York, including New York City. Flood warnings are currently in effect for a large portion of that area.

Currently, in the Atlantic Basic, there is little tropical activity of concern. We are closing quickly toward the peak of the hurricane season (the first week of September), yet in the wake of Grace (it hit Mexico for the second time yesterday) and Henri (hitting the United States Sunday), there not much else going on.

A welcomed pause.