DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have arrested a man who they say struck a vehicle, a pedestrian and a horse in Deep Ellum overnight.
Around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 22, police said the suspect – later identified as 25-year-old Adonis Hartfield – began driving “erratically at a high rate of speed” westbound in the 2600 block of Elm Street.READ MORE: Texas Congressman Troy Nehls Says He's Tested Positive For COVID-19
While driving on Elm Street, Hartfield reportedly rammed his vehicle into another that was occupied by two people. They were not injured.READ MORE: Fort Worth-Based American Airlines Enlisted To Help With Afghanistan Evacuation
Police said the 25-year-old went on to strike a pedestrian and a Dallas police horse. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital where they remain in critical condition and the horse was not injured.MORE NEWS: Garland Police Arrest Suspect In 26-Year-Old Man's Murder
Hartfield came to a stop after both wheels came off the pickup truck he was driving, police said. He has since been taken into custody.