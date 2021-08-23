FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been nearly two years since Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer while inside her own home.

That officer, Aaron Dean, was indicted on a murder charge, but the judge assigned to the case still hasn’t set a date for his trial.

“How can we heal if there’s no outcome?” said Ashley Carr, one of Jefferson’s sisters. “How can we start that process?”

Officer Dean went to her home after a concerned neighbor called about her front door being ajar.

Jefferson was babysitting her nephew at the time and heard noises in the backyard.

Police say the 28-year-old then got her gun out of her purse for protection.

Body camera footage shows within seconds of seeing Jefferson through a window, Dean shot her.

He resigned from his job and was arrested for murder.

Without a trial date, Ashley and Amber Carr say it feels like they’re still stuck in 2019.

“We’re in limbo,” Amber Carr said. “Like we really are on a desert island just stuck, you know, with no guidance, no help, no direction.”

To raise awareness about their sister’s case, they’re planning a weekend of events on Oct. 9 and 10.

There will be a parade in her memory and a call to action to demand a trial date.

Those interested in participating are asked to email contact@atatianaproject.org for more information.

“It’s not right to put her on the back burner because she deserves way more than this,” said Ashley Carr. “She deserves the accountability that we asked for. We asked for swift justice. This is not swift at all.”

While the Carrs wait, they’re channeling their frustration into The Atatiana Project.

The foundation works to give low-income children in this area more opportunities to learn science, technology, engineering and math.

“It feels really great to see a lot of little Atatianas walking around,” Amber Carr said.

Jefferson had dreams of becoming a doctor so she could help others.