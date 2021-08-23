PARIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, family and friends are mourning the loss of Det. Chris Widner from COVID-19 on Sunday, August 23.
“Our condolences and prayers to the family and brothers and sister in blue of Detective Widner. He served our community with honor and integrity and will be missed by many.”
The department also shared a tribute to Widner via their Facebook page, encouraging anyone to come by and pay their respects.
“A Patrol unit has been placed at The Paris Police Department, 2910 Clarksville St. in memorial of Detective Chris Widner. Any and all who would care to come by and visit or leave a thought or memory of their own are welcome. Go easy Brother, we’ll take it from here.