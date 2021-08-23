DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 16 and over on Monday, August 23.

It had been under an Emergency Use Authorization since last December.

Medical experts like Dr. Phil Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, said it’s another layer showing the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

“I think this affirms and provides that official sort of endorsement regarding the vaccine,” he said.

And for those skeptical or deterred by the emergency use, he hopes it will provide peace of mind.

“We have heard some people saying they’re waiting for that full approval, people who think it was rushed,” he said. “I’ve heard people say, ‘It wasn’t fully vetted. They hadn’t done enough studies’, so this should tell people that it has now, and you can get your vaccine,” said Renea Cribbs, a retired nurse.

According to a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 3 out of 10 unvaccinated adults said they would be more likely to get vaccinated after it received full approval by the FDA.

Moderna has started the process for full approval, and Johnson and Johnson plans to apply this year.

Pfizer has also said it will submit for younger groups and a booster shot. And with the delta variant raging and cases escalating, Dr. Huang said the announcement comes at a critical juncture.

“This is really good timing for the FDA approval. Hopefully those that are hesitant still to receive the vaccine out of that concern will be swayed to go ahead and get it now.”