NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of Afghan nationals are searching for a way out of the country as the security situation on the ground quickly unravels. For those who make it to the U.S., there are ways to help.

Catholic Charities Dallas, in collaboration with the community, held a donation drive for a U.S. Army Interpreter, his wife and their five children expected to arrive Monday, August 23.

Here are some organizations accepting donations for Afghan refugees:

In the last 36 hours, 11,000 people were shuttled out of Kabul, an “extraordinary amount,” according to President Biden. Since mid-August, 28,000 were evacuated from the country, and the president said his administration expects the pace to continue. Since the Afghan government collapsed last week, which sparked chaos outside Hamid Karzai International Airport that led to several deaths, the Biden administration has scrambled to ramp up evacuations of U.S. citizens and Afghans, including those who have applied for Special Immigrant Visas and face threats from the Taliban. Biden said those who aren’t U.S. citizens will undergo security checks in those countries before moving on to their final destination in America or another country.